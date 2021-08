Learn how to Make Two Bases of South Asian Cuisine

Open to anyone 50+ in Chestermere and Area

Tuesday August 31, 2021 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Chestermere Whitecappers 50+ Centre 201B West Chestermere Drive

Price: $5.00 per person. Advance registration is required.

To register please contact Peter Tindall at pjbtindall@icloud.com or call/text 587-429-6465. Pay in advance or pay at the door. Call Pete. Registration closes 5:00 PM Friday, August 27. (Feel free to bring a lawn chair for outside as demos may take up to an hour)

Backgrounder: The Indian Subcontinent is one of the cradles of civilization. It is the birthplace of 3 of the world’s great religions. Some of the many gifts India has brought to our modern world are the foundations of modern mathematics, metal smelting, textiles, a vivid literary and artistic history as well as a delicious, subtle and varied cuisine. To many people, the name “Indian Food” conjures up images of complicated, very spicy dishes. Nothing could be further from the truth. Much of Indian cuisine relies on simple, locally sourced ingredients and the level of spice is entirely up to the chef. Indian cuisine is healthy, tasty, low in calories and surprisingly easy to prepare.

In this demonstration two local experts in Indian cuisine will show you how to prepare two bases that can be used as the foundation of many tasty meals, with or without meat. Participants will then enjoy a light lunch using these bases in the Chestermere Whitecappers 50+ Centre and will have the opportunity to take home a sample along with a detailed recipe. All ingredients are easily available locally.

Your Hosts:

Leela Sharon Aheer Born in Edmonton, Leela has called the Chestermere area home for over 40 years and with her husband

Malkeet has 2 grown sons. Leela is a classically trained musician who operated the award winning Aheer Studio Of Performance in Chestermere for over 20 years and was part of the nationally released

trio Minerva. Leela was voted the 2013 Chestermere Volunteer Of The Year. First elected in 2015, Leela serves as the Member Of The Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Chestermere-Strathmore. A vegetarian, Leela is well versed in preparing nutritious, balanced, meatless meals.

Malkeet Aheer

Born in Golden, BC, Malkeet is perhaps best known as the owner of West Creek Auto Wash. Less well known is he is highly skilled in the kitchen! Malkeet is definitely not a vegetarian and together with Leela is looking forward to demonstrate how the same bases can be used to prepare a wide variety of delicious meals with and without meat.

The Chestermere Whitecappers The Whitecappers have served and advocated for the 50+ community in Chestermere and area for over

38 years. The Whitecappers welcome anyone 50+ and offer a wide variety of social, educational, entertainment, and fitness programs at our dedicated facility in Chestermere.