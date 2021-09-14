Seniors update: Energizer Night at the rec centre

Since our last article, mandatory masks are required in all indoor spaces, as our numbers are increasing at an exponential rate.

There currently 42 active cases in Chestermere, this has doubled in the last two weeks. The largest cases occurring in the 20-39-year age group. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible. Almost all current cases requiring hospitalization and in community are from non-vaccinated Albertans.

If you have questions please speak to your Clinic nurse or Family Physician or Nurse Practitioner to get reliable, science-based answers. As we are in the fourth wave of this pandemic, we must be mindful of our whole community’s wellbeing and prevent the spread of the delta variant.

Wash your hands, wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated please. Please let’s each do our part to prevent this spread and prolonging this pandemic.

Community – What’s on

The 32nd Annual Chestermere Country Fair on Saturday September 11, with the Red Ribbon Competition and the Zucchini Car Races and so much more will have taken place this past Saturday. Thank you for all the community volunteers that helped to make this a success.

The next important date is Wednesday September 15th Energizer Night from 6:30-8:30pm at the Chestermere Recreation Centre. Many of the programs offered in the community including sports registrations occur here. Come out and see the activities happening in your community. Please wear a mask and we look forward to seeing you. All ages welcome.

Check out the CRPCN.ca website to see what great courses we are offering this fall both in person and virtually.

Craving Change, starting September 15, with our very own nurse Kim Gordon-Krushnell teaching, covering emotional eating and techniques to add to your tool box.

Happiness Basics is another great program that runs in High River starting September 14 for 7 weeks, or in Chestermere virtually for 4 weeks in January 2022.

Others include: DBT Training starting Sept. 9th, Cardiac Health virtually in October 6th, Senior’s Learn to Move in October. Check out and register online for these free programs offered through your local CRPCN.

• As the start of the School year gets underway, please be mindful of washing hands, wearing a mask when necessary, and aware of the common-sense health needs to prevent Covid. Our swab sites and

• Vaccine sites remain active the Kinniborough Health Clinic in Chestermere. Please book appointments through the AHS website.

• Please get your Senior’s Resource Handbook from the Library, drugstores, City Town Hall, or Synergy. You may have had one delivered to your door by Synergy in a recent delivery. Thank you, Synergy, for contributing in our community.

Seniors Supports, Programs and Services

How can we help? Are you facing challenges in your day to day life, or having difficulties in navigating systems while looking for information for yourself or other family members. Perhaps filling out Government forms is overwhelming, maybe you would like to just sit and chat a while. We are here for you. The last eighteen months have taken a huge toll on us all and we want to make sure that we can help you to access, what you really need.

We are happy to meet you in a location convenient to you (Please note we are unable to do home visits). What ever your needs, please contact Sharron Matthewman, Seniors & Community Development Facilitator at 403-207- 7050 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca

SAVE THE DATE – International Day of Older Persons October 01

Digital Equity – An exciting opportunity to learn how to use technology. Working in conjunction with a partner agency, we will be running two workshops throughout the day, in English and Punjabi. Details on how to attend these FREE workshops will be shared very soon. To find out more please contact Sharron 403 – 207 – 7050.

Chestermere Coalition for Seniors

It was wonderful to meet with the Senior’s Coalition in person outside at John Peake Park this past week. We had a great discussion around seniors housing needs in the community and aging in place. We plan to meet September 15th at 1:30pm in John Peake Park. Hope to see you then. Come out, bring your lawn chair and favorite beverage and contribute to the voice of seniors in Chestermere.

Please contact Leslie.racz@crpcn.ca for updates or enquiries.

Seniors Teleconference – Thursday September 23, Special Guest – Kimberly Gordon – Krushnell Registered Nurse, topic Covid 19 update. If you would like to register, please contact smatthewman@chestermere.ca or call 403 – 804 – 0817 with your preference for joining. Please see poster for further details.

Resources

We have Senior’s Resource Handbooks available at the meeting and in the library, please pick yours up or take one for a neighbor. You can access these books by emailing Leslie @ leslie.racz@crpcn.ca or contact Sharron Matthewman, on 403-207- 7050 at the City of Chestermere.

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favorite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of. This way of travelling, is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. After all, we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge!

Ready? Let’s take a look at Scotland, situated in the mid – west of Europe. Scotland may be small, but sure does pack a punch. A land of intrigue, rugged landscapes and protectors of tradition, wild coastlines and pristine beaches, the geography is astounding. Scotland, is also well known for its cities Glasgow and Edinburgh, its 30,000 lochs, mountains, highlands, haggis and so much more….

Let’s go!

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favorite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair, ready? let’s go!

Please note that there may be averts at the beginning or during videos.

10 Best Places to Visit in Scotland – Travel Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stGfw_T821g 15:17 mins

Scotland’s Islands https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsR2Xy-HGPk 25:01

Please take care and stay safe,

Leslie & Sharron