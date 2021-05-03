Seniors Update: Welcome to May

Health CRPCN Update:

With Active cases on the rise in this third wave, we must remain vigilant until we get more vaccines in arms. Chestermere currently has 126 active cases. Please remain safe.

VACCINES: Please refer to Alberta Health Services website: www.alberta.ca/covid19/vaccine

Here you can see the roll out schedule for the phases on who gets what and when. Currently we are on Phase 2C as of May 1st, plus all previous phases eligible. Please refer to your eligibility on the above website.

There are 5 locations in Chestermere you can book and receive your Vaccine if eligible: Pharmacies are Remedy RX, Shopper’s Drug Mart, Safeway, and No Frills as well as Chestermere Medical Centre as the AHS Vaccine site. Please keep checking the vaccine booking website online as they have opened up more spaces in Chestermere. You can book by calling 811, online through the above AHS site, or by calling Pharmacies directly. Some senior’s have dropped in and booked in person at the pharmacies. You will need your AHS Healthcare Number to register and receive your vaccine.

CRPCN Programs: Please visit our website at crpcn.ca for all our courses. Our PCN courses are available to you, free of charge, virtually, by accessing the “Find the Dr” and programs link on our website.

Seniors Transportation to Vaccination Sites – While funds are available, Chestermere FCSS can provide assistance with transportation costs and offer seniors 50+ a free one-way or round-trip taxi ride, to their vaccination. *Must meet the criteria for transportation assistance eligibility to apply. If any local seniors are interested, please click the link to download the referral form. chestermere.ca/seniorstransportation We require at least 72 hours notice prior to your appointment and for any cancellations. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Sharron Matthewman, Seniors & Community Development Facilitator at 403-207- 7050 or email smatthewman@chestermere.ca

Community

Chestermere Seniors Coalition – Next meeting May 19th, 2021 virtually. This is a community driven group that offers a voice to Seniors in Chestermere, providing input to Senior’s Advisory committee on collective senior’s needs. Anyone with an interest in Chestermere Seniors is welcome to join in. Please contact Leslie Racz at Leslie.racz@crpcn.ca to receive an invite to our next meeting.

Seniors Teleconference Thursday 13 May, 10:30 -11:30 a.m.

Guest speaker; Kimberly Gordon-Krushell – Registered Nurse, BScN

Topic – Covid 19 update

Kimberly will give an update on Covid 19 and the vaccination program. If you would like to register for this event via telephone or video, please contact smatthewman@chestermere.ca or telephone 403 – 804 – 0817, by 5pm on Wednesday May 12.

Seniors Week 07 – 13 June 2021 Come and join us VIRTUALLY to celebrate Chestermere and Area Seniors. Events will include opening and closing ceremonies, interactive workshops, documentaries, lunch and learn, radio theatre, wellness & more! Stay tuned, registrations will open up shortly.

The Chestermere Mental Health Coalition – will be offering a new Monthly Column in the Anchor starting May, 2021. Specific themes around Mental Wellness will be featured as well as strategies, tips and personal stories of overcoming Mental Health Challenges. Stay tuned to your local Anchor. Mental Health Awareness Week May 3-9th, 2021.

Armchair Travel

Armchair Travel is one of the most wonderful ways to look into our fantastic, vast world and learn as much as our hearts desire. We can travel to some of our favorite places without leaving home. Through videos, pod casts, books and music and numerous other ways, we can go to places we have never seen, or only ever dreamed of. This way of travelling, is a delightful pastime and is good for the imagination and soul. After all, we are curious individuals and have a thirst for knowledge!

Ready? Let’s discover EUROPE, often described as a “peninsula of peninsulas.” A peninsula is a piece of land surrounded by water on three sides. Europe is a peninsula of the Eurasian supercontinent and is bordered by the Arctic Ocean to the north, the Atlantic Ocean to the west, and the Mediterranean, Black, and Caspian seas to the south.(source https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/europe-human-geography/# )

Expose yourself, to multiple countries, languages, cultures, diverse history, festivals, local delicacy’s’ friendly people and more. Did you know that travelling, reveals pieces of ourselves we never knew existed, exciting our senses and our love of life? So, step outside of your comfort zone and take a risk, try new experiences and places you would otherwise never get to enjoy.

To prepare for our trip, please follow the steps for a relaxing journey. Step 1 – Pour yourself a cup of tea or your favorite tipple, Step 2- kick off your shoes, Step 3 – pull up a comfy chair, ready? let’s go!

*Adverts may be displayed during video

15 Best Countries to Visit in Europe https://www.planetware.com/europe/best-countries-to-visit-in-europe-d-1-19.htm

100 places to visit in Europe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixIzimI35SE 53.57 mins

25 Most Beautiful Destinations in Europe – Travel Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lvXbfNBIQg 35:37

Take care and stay safe,

Leslie & Sharron