Speed limit reduction on Chestermere Blvd. 

Signage will soon be installed reducing the speed limit from 80 km/h to 60 km/h on Chestermere Blvd. from Invermere Drive to Range Road 284.

“This summer, council requested that city staff examine how to enhance road safety on Chestermere Blvd.,” said Sgt. Trever Bowman with Chestermere Municipal Enforcement.

Adding, “After a traffic safety review was presented to council, the decision was made to reduce the speed limit in this area in the interest of pedestrian and commuter safety, and in preparation for the planned future growth of the city and increased traffic volume on the Boulevard.”

The traffic safety review was completed in collaboration with Alberta Transportation, Chestermere Municipal Enforcement, RCMP Officers, and staff from the city’s Planning, Development, and Roads departments.

The review provided an analysis of pedestrian and cyclist use of the roadway as well as data on the total number of speed violations and traffic collisions over the last four to five years.

“Approximately 183 violation tickets were issued for speeding in the 80 km/h section of Chestermere Blvd. between 2016 and 2020. Most ticketed vehicles were travelling 20-30 km/h over the posted speed limit and speeds in excess of 140 km/h were also recorded,” said Bowman.

Since 2017, there have been 74 motor vehicle collisions within the 80 km/h section of Chestermere Blvd., with nearly a third of those resulting in injuries.

“Another important factor that was examined was the number of pedestrians and cyclists that use this roadway, specifically between Invermere Drive and Rainbow Road, as there are no sidewalks in this area. Many people are using the shoulders to walk, run and cycle to recreational or educational facilities,” Bowman said.

In addition to considerations about pedestrian and commuter safety, the council presentation also provided details about how future growth will increase traffic and pedestrian use along Chestermere Blvd.

To accommodate new developments in the area, the city plans to install an additional set of traffic lights at the intersection of Chestermere Blvd. and Merganser Drive for the communities of Chelsea and Dawson’s Landing.

“Traffic lights will be installed in 2022 and will provide a speed reduction between Range Road 284 and Rainbow Road,” explains Sgt. Bowman. “So, setting a speed limit of 60 km/h on Chestermere Blvd. will also provide drivers with a consistent speed limit when travelling through Chestermere.”

Community Peace Officers and Chestermere RCMP will be taking a gradual enforcement approach once the permanent speed reduction signs are installed.

“Officers will be primarily focusing on education for the first few weeks to ensure commuters are aware of the speed limit changes, however, tickets will still be issued depending on the circumstances,” Bowman said.