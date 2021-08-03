Strathmore-RCMP-Investigate-Conrich-Robbery

It is believed that the suspects fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Malibu car

On July 30, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Strathmore RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery with a firearm at the Conrich Gas Plus.

Two male suspects, one with a handgun entered the store and demanded money.

The suspects stole cash and a computer.

No one was physically injured. RCMP Police Dog Services attended the area and conducted an initial search.

The suspects are described as a Caucasian male with, slight build and height, wearing a red patterned coat over a grey striped hoody, green and black pants, and a Caucasian male, medium build and height, wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, and red and white bandana mask.

Anyone with information concerning this robbery or the suspects involved please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3969 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.