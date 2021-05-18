Streetscape Committee encouraging creativity in water conservation in community 

Residents are encouraged to get outside and decorate rain barrels for the opportunity to win prizes

The City of Chestermere’s Streetscape Committee is encouraging residents to showcase their creativity and innovative ways of water harvesting techniques through a rain barrel decorating contest. The contest will run until the end of July, and the winners will be announced in early August, and residents will have an opportunity to win a variety of gift card prizes. Photo submitted

The City of Chestermere’s Streetscape Committee is encouraging residents to showcase their creativity and innovative ways of water harvesting techniques through a rain barrel decorating contest.

“We designed this contest to help our residents get outside and to raise awareness about how easy it is to conserve and reuse rainwater in our community,” said the Streetscape Committee Liaison and Parks Coordinator, Alison Ciupa.

“We encourage families to work together as a team and register as soon as possible as spaces are limited to the first 100 participants,” she said.

To participate, residents can register for the contest on the City’s website, then pick up a free rain barrel from Eco Growth Environmental, use their own rain barrel, or purchase one for $65 from the City’s Eco Centre.

Prizes will be awarded for the most creatively decorated rain barrel, and for the most innovative water capture or water harvesting system.

“An example of an innovative water capture or harvesting system can include hooking the barrel up to a downspout and using collected water for irrigation,” Ciupa said.

Adding, “Participants are encouraged to submit detailed photos and a description of their creations.”

Photos can be submitted to comms@chestermere.ca and all images will be uploaded to a photo album on the city’s Facebook page for display.

The contest will run until the end of July, and the winners will be announced in early August.

Five $100 gift certificates to a local Chestermere business will be awarded to the top five most innovative water capture systems. Ten $50 gift certificates to a local Chestermere business will be awarded to the top 10 most creatively decorated rain barrels.

All participants who submit a photo and description will also receive a $10 gift certificate to Garden Scents Garden Centre or Cobblestone Garden Centre as a thank you for participating.

The registration form and more ideas on rain barrel water collection and usage can be found on the City’s website at chestermere.ca/rainbarrelcontest.

For more information on the city’s Streetscape Committee visit, https://chestermere.ca/485/Streetscape-Committee.