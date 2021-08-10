Supporting ranchers through hot Alberta summer

A variety of resources are available for local ranchers to ensure they have consistent food and water supply for their animals

With prolonged dry conditions, Alberta ranchers are encouraged to access provincial government programs and resources that make the most sense for their operation.

“Alberta’s government is here for our cattle producers. We’re working with the industry to identify their most pressing concerns and making sure they have the supports they need to make it through this difficult time. We will continue to support the agriculture industry in whatever way we can,” said the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen.

The featured supports include the federal and provincial government doubling the low yield threshold to encourage Alberta grain farmers to divert additional cereal or pulse crops to be salvaged for livestock feed.

Alberta’s Water Pumping Program will provide assistance to producers in securing adequate water supplies for domestic, livestock, or agricultural purposes.

There is a 20 per cent reduction in premium costs for the crop, pasture, and forage insurance which protects against weather-related production loss.

As a result of the reduction in premium costs, 400 additional farmers and ranchers enrolled, almost 1,400 farmers and ranchers increased their level of coverage, and almost 230 clients re-enrolled after cancelling their insurance in 2020 or prior years.

Lastly, the federal Livestock Tax Deferral will allow farmers who sell part of their breeding herd due to drought or flooding in prescribed drought or flood regions to defer a portion of sale proceeds to the following year.

As Alberta continues to experience a very dry summer, a concern for many of the province’s ranchers as hot weather places additional stress on growing crops and water supply. Livestock owners depend on a consistent food and water supply for their animals.

Without proper support, ranchers can face difficult decisions surrounding sourcing feed, securing water, and selling off herds.

Provincial officials are continuing work to identify extraordinary circumstances not covered by existing programs and advocate for new solutions, the assessment has begun and includes collaboration with industry stakeholders.

The province is monitoring the situation and working with the Alberta Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC), other levels of government, and our commodity groups to make sure farmers, ranchers, and producers have the supports they need.