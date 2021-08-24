The Amazing Race challenge is back

Rotary Chestermere AMAZING RACE is back! ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?

We are so happy to announce that we are back and ready to give our Race Teams a fun day of exciting challenges and a chance to win $1,000.00 cash for 1st place, $500.00 for 2nd place and $250.00 for 3rd place!! Plus the 1st place Team will have their names engraved on the Rotary Chestermere AMAZING RACE Trophy!

The Race is on Saturday September 18, 2021, 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon!

Lunch & Awards ceremony after the Race 12:30 -2:00pm

Entry fee per Team is $250.00 BUT if you register & pay by August 31, 2021 you will save $50.00! Registration is now open!!

Go to www.rotarychestermere.org and click on the link for AMAZING RACE.

Only 20 Teams can compete in this epic event – so don’t delay, Register TODAY!

Then get ready for the thrills! As in past years there will be 10 Challenges within the City of Chestermere for Teams to complete within the 3 hour race. The challenges are different every year, so even if you competed in past years, get ready for a whole new experience! We recommend that Teams come prepared for anything and pack a change of clothes and a towel.

Funds raised through this event will be used for both local community support and for International Aid.

As this is our one and only annual fundraising event, every year we seek a Title Sponsor. We are so excited to announce this year’s Title Sponsor, Dawson’s Landing Chestermere by Qualico Communities!

Qualico has been so very generous to the community of Chestermere and meeting with their Marketing & Customer Care Team was a real pleasure!

“Rotary Chestermere has such an amazing impact on the local community, and we are honoured to be the Title Sponsor for this event,” says Emily Smith, Manager, Marketing & Customer Care at Qualico Communities Calgary. “It’s a great way to bring people together in a fun and safe way, and supporting local initiatives like this in Chestermere is something we take pride in.”

So Chestermere, the clock is ticking and we have just one question for you…

ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE?