The ‘Beer Barge’ is Chestermere’s Newest Liquor Store

Drive around Chestermere and you’ll quickly notice one thing: there are simply not enough liquor stores. Dean Hunter, a local businessman, saw an opportunity to open a liquor store with a twist. “We realized there are literally no places actually out on the lake to get a drink. You have to come into town and for many that’s an inconvenience. So we created the Beer Barge, Chestermere’s first floating liquor store,” said Hunter.

The Beer Barge will feature a ski-through window for water skiers looking to quickly grab a cold one on a hot day.

Hunter believes other businesses would benefit from opening up out on the lake, too. “I just think a pre-school, gym, or pharmacy could really do well in this town,” said Hunter.