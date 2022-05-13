Airdrie Children’s Festival ready to inspire youth

The Airdrie Children’s Festival is back to inspire and bring joy to young minds, after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will feature a children’s village play area, entertainment stages, inspiration stations to learn and workshops to expand knowledge, along with carnival games, and a giant maze, from May 28 to May 29, at Nose Creek Park in Airdrie.

“The festival is back and ready to roll. Each aspect of the festival has a component to inspire creativity, celebrate cultural differences, create curiosity or remove fear while, of course, having fun,” an Airdrie Children’s Festival media release said.

The festival will feature multiple entertainment stages with performers ready to engage with youth.

Smilin’ Rylan is headlining the festival, with Kate Ryan ready to amaze youth with circus acts, and James Jordan performing magic tricks.

A K9 service dog and RCMP handler will be on-site for demonstrations, along with the Calgary Ghostbusters, balloon maker and juggler.

Inspiration stations will give youth an opportunity to learn through play, using veterinary medicine, robotics, Fire Services and Canadian Armed Forces equipment, and pottery.

Workshops are also available off-site, that will provide an immersive experience, including being an artist, video journalist, musician and bilingual speaker, the release said.

The festival wouldn’t be possible without the support from the local business community and residents.

“The board has been working to safely host the festival for the past two years and we are confident this year’s event will be just as good, if not better, than previous,” board member Tara Levick said. “We are excited to bring back something to Airdrie that we know the kids want and need.”