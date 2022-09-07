Alberta RCMP share traffic safety tips for back-to-school season

The Alberta RCMP is sharing traffic safety tips as students head back to school.

With the back-to-school season, drivers can expect more traffic, busses, busier roadways, and more children on the road during their daily commute.

“As students return to the classroom, the Alberta RCMP reminds motorists of the importance of sharing our roadways responsibly,” an Alberta RCMP media release said.

The RCMP is reminding drivers when entering a school or playground zone to slow down, stop and don’t pass a school bus with alternating flashing red lights, follow any directions from a crossing guard, and unload child passengers away from traffic, or in a designated drop-off area.

When a pedestrian is crossing the street, make eye contact, come to a complete stop, don’t block a crosswalk with the vehicle while they cross, and ensure they have cleared the road before proceeding.

“Keep an eye out for children, especially during school operating hours. Kids can easily become distracted and do not always understand the rules of the road,” the release said.

“We want to make sure the start of the school year is a safe one,” Alberta RCMP Traffic Insp. Chris Romanchych said. “By practicing safe driving behaviours in our school zones and during our morning and afternoon commutes, we can each do our part to reduce roadway risks this September.”