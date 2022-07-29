Alberta RCMP share water safety tips

The RCMP is reminding Albertans of safety precautions when enjoying the lake this summer.

“With people spending more time outdoors and planning recreational activity at lakes and rivers, the Alberta RCMP reminds Albertans to be mindful about the risk of injury, accidents, and drownings,” an Alberta RCMP media release said.

Albertans operating a boat, canoe, watercraft, or tubing and swimming are reminded to keep water safety on top of mind.

The Chestermere RCMP and Community Peace Officers are actively patrolling the lake, ensuring lake users have the proper safety equipment and building positive relationships with everyone enjoying the lake.

“The Chestermere RCMP has conducted several boat patrols on Chestermere Lake. There have been no reported major incidents,” S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said. “We encourage the lake users to ensure they are always practising water and boat safety.”

Albertans are reminded to never operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and check the weather forecast, and continue to monitor the weather conditions for the duration of the activity.

“Changing weather conditions can be extremely dangerous while on the water,” the release said.

The RCMP recommends Albertans dress for the weather, wear life jackets or personal flotation devices (PFD), or a helmet if participating in a water sport.

“Wearing a life jacket or PFD is the best defence for surviving cold-water shock and hypothermia,” the release said.

RCMP are encouraging lake users to share their itinerary and location with someone so that in case of an emergency they can be quickly located.

Boat users are reminded to ensure their boat has the mandatory boat safety equipment, extra food, water, and clothes.

Lastly, lake users are asked to know their limits and be self-aware.

“Public safety is a top priority for Alberta RCMP and water safety is a shared responsibility,” the release said.