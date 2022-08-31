Alberta RCMP shares online safety tips for back to school

The Alberta RCMP is reminding parents and guardians of the importance of online privacy as students head back to school.

Although sharing the first day of school photos on social media is common, along with sharing the child’s name, age, school, grade, or their favourite activity, the RCMP is reminding parents to not share their child’s personal information online.

“It has become increasingly common for parents to share images of their children alongside boards or placards outlining fun facts and personal details about them,” an RCMP media release said. “While the intentions behind these images are innocent, posting these personal details to social media can risk the safety and privacy of our little ones.”

The personal information shared on social media could be used to identify, find, and build a false sense of trust or security with a child, the release said.

The Alberta RCMP is encouraging parents to follow a series of safety tips to avoid risks, such as not sharing the name of the school their child attends, ensuring photos are taken outside of undisclosed locations and don’t include visible addresses, and avoiding posting specific details about the child.

Parents are also encouraged to ensure their online privacy settings are set to increase security, speak with their children about online safety, have an open conversation about stranger danger, and have a safety plan that includes safe words, and trusted adults.

The RCMP is also encouraging children to not give out personal information online including their last name, address, or school name.

“We want to ensure that the start of this school year is a safe one. By being aware of the photos and details we are posting online, we can reduce the risk of our children’s personal details being used to exploit their safety and well-being,” Alberta RCMP Cst. Lauren Mowbray said. “Children look to us as adults to act in their best interest – both online and in their day-to-day lives.”

Visit the RCMP website for more internet-safety resources at, https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/is-si/index-eng.htm.