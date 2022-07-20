Alcohol in the parks pilot program to begin

The City of Chestermere is moving forward with the alcohol in the parks pilot program after council passed the third reading of the Community Standards Bylaw on July 19.

The pilot program permits alcohol consumption in designated picnic areas at John Peake Park and Sunset Beach between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Any alcohol consumption in the picnic areas, designated by a sign, is limited to wine, coolers, beer, cider, and liqueurs.

Chestermere residents and visitors are not permitted to carry, or transport any open alcohol, or be in possession of any open alcohol container except when in the designated picnic area, the council report said.

During the pilot, city administration and enforcement can stop the program at any time without notice, if there is a public safety concern.

The pilot program may be suspended during city-sponsored events.

Reservations are only available for private functions.

During the July 12 council meeting, City Director Cam Wong explained that public intoxication and disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated.

In June, city administration was directed to collect additional information from surrounding municipalities related to consuming alcohol in the parks programs, statistics from enforcement agencies, public engagement results, and ensure Chestermere enforcement was well informed and supported the program.

The City of Chestermere has received mixed feedback about the pilot program.

“The feedback is mixed, we have everything from a terrible idea to a lovely idea,” Wong said.

48 per cent of residents are in favour of the pilot, and 46 per cent are not.

The Chestermere RCMP is aware of the pilot program and encourages all park users to be respectful of each other and follow the guidelines set by the city.

“We support the pilot project and look forward to the public’s opinion on all areas of concern, as this will help shape how the bylaw will look moving forward. We will be ensuring citizens who are participating in this project are of legal age to consume are within the designated areas and hours of consumption and are consuming the specified beverage types from a non-glass container,” an RCMP statement said.

Adding, “The Chestermere RCMP would like the public to consume safely as our judgment and motor skills may become altered when under the influence. There is a potential to have situations stemming from the ability to consume liquor in public where there are no designated servers or security for oversight. This pilot project may increase our calls for service. These situations may be but are not limited to, impaired driving, assaults, or water rescues. We encourage the public participating in liquor consumption to not drink and drive, not become aggressive, and not enter the water if their motor skills have been affected by alcohol. This is new to our city, the RCMP maintains the focus on public safety. Let’s pilot this project together and safely.”

Council directed city administration to gather and present the results of the pilot program to council in October.