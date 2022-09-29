Birth forest recognizing children born into Chestermere families

Chestermere families celebrated the birth of children during the annual Birth Forest planting event on Sept. 20.

Every year, the Streetscapes Committee and the City of Chestermere plant trees to recognize children born into Chestermere families.

“The event was a success, it ran smoothly and everyone seemed to enjoy being a part of the planting process for their child’s tree,” Communications Officer for the City of Chestermere Colleen De Neve said.

“The birth forest planting is an important event in Chestermere because it gives families a connection to the city they call home, while honouring their child’s birth with a tree that they can visit and watch grow for many years to come,” De Neve said.

This year, 14 families planted trees including Navigator Pear, Ohio Buckeye, Hot Wings Maple, Mary Liss Pincherry, Princess Kay Plum, and Columnar Spruce.

“For the birth forest trees, we like to choose a variety of species for an array of flowers, and fruits to attract different pollinators and birds. They tend to be more of a columnar, upright form to ensure they don’t overcrowd each other while they grow,” De Neve said.

The forest was planted at the west end of the canal, as there is a lot of open space that allows for the city to continue planting forest beds.

For more information, and to view a complete list of previous birth forest locations, visit the City of Chestermere’s website at https://www.chestermere.ca/198/Birth-Forest.