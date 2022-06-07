Calgary group running in support of AARCS and Ronald McDonald House

A Calgary group is preparing to run 100 km within 48 hours in support of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) and the Ronald McDonald House.

Sean Glydon is among three others who will be running approximately eight km every four hours for 48 hours along trails in Banff.

The group has raised more than $1,700 but is hopeful to reach their goal of $2,000 before June 19.

“These two causes are very near and dear to our hearts. Almost all of us have had the joy and good fortune to share our lives with a rescue dog, or in my case, several rescue dogs. We all have a very tender spot in our hearts for rescue animals and truly believe in the organizations that offer them a second chance at a loving home,” Glydon said.

Last year’s run went well for the group, they began at 5 a.m. and ran one lap of Fullerton Loop every four hours for 48 hours.

“Those 48 hours we spent together rapidly began to stretch out much further than 48 hours, as we became more and more physically spent, and more and more sleep-deprived, it began to feel like we had been camping out in the bush for weeks,” Glydon said. The final 8-mile leg at the very end of the run was an incredibly painful, and exhilarating trot through the darkness. The feelings that I have when I think back to those two days are simultaneously exhilarating and indescribable.”

Glydon expects that this year’s run will be even more challenging, as the group will have less time to rest and sleep between shifts.

“I’m anticipating that the sleep deprivation will really hit us on the second day. Last year I had a few hallucinations on the second day, and I am anticipating a few more this year,” Glydon said.

In the past, Glydon has supported the Ronald McDonald House by volunteering to make dinners for families.

“I’ve been struck firsthand by the incredible strength and resilience these families show, despite the incredible hardships they face,” Glydon said. “It’s almost impossible to go through life and not know someone who has faced something as gut-wrenching as a sick child and has had to access the incredible service provided by Ronald McDonald Houses.”

Glydon was inspired to support the Ronald McDonald House even more, and in 2019, summitted Heart Mountain back-to-back, raising more than $6,000.

Since then, the group has done everything from rowing to a full marathon on C2 rowers to fundraising for AARCS to running 85 km over two days in 2021.

“It’s very cool to look back on how far we’ve come. Starting in the fall of 2019 with a double summit of Heart Mountain, to a marathon distance row and a solo 60 km ultramarathon in 2020, to our 85 km two-day ultramarathon last year, we’ve raised over $15,000 for AARCS and the Ronald McDonald House,” Glydon said.

Despite the challenges the group has endured, they have always pushed themselves for the benefit of others.

“Along the way we’ve had the opportunity to undertake some incredible physical challenges and push ourselves through some difficult times. It’s been an incredible ride,” Glydon said. “It’s our belief that it is better to take positive action, no matter how big or small it is, and hopefully inspire others to do the same, that is how we achieve true lasting and positive change.”

The group’s goal is to raise $2,000 by the time of the run, as they would like to split the funds evenly between both organizations.

“I recognize that, as a result of a number of factors, money may be tight for a lot of people right now. While we are truly hopeful that we can get ourselves north of $2,000 before the end of the fundraiser, I can understand that a monetary donation may just not be in the cards for some people, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other ways to help,” Glydon said.

If individuals are unable to donate but still want to help, Glydon encourages them to donate their time to the organizations, as they are always in need of volunteers.

“I believe that change begins with each and every one of us. If you would like to see a more caring and compassionate world, give of yourself and put out a helping hand to those in need,” Glydon said. “I promise you that you will gain far more than you give.”

To donate visit, https://www.fundraisinginmotion.ca/