Centron breaks ground for Clearwater Park development

Centron Real Estate Development and Construction broke ground to the new Clearwater Park development in Chestermere that will feature diverse housing, walking paths, and recreational opportunities.

Construction on more than 3,500 residences, in the 580-acre community, will be completed in the fall of 2023.

“The City of Chestermere is excited to expand our community with the addition of Clearwater Park,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “This master-planned community will extend recreation, business and economic development, as well as residential opportunities to all who choose to call our fantastic city home.”

“We are excited to announce the community of Clearwater Park is officially approved and construction has started,” Chief Executive Officer of Centron Bob Harris said.

Diverse and inclusive residences are a priority for Centron, as they are focusing on bringing single-family and multi-family houses, single and multi-family residential leasing, senior’s campus, and neighbourhood retail to Clearwater Park.

The development will also feature recreational amenities, water features, and a community clubhouse with an indoor swimming pool, school sites with fields, skating rinks, tennis courts, and walking paths, a Centron media release said.

“The Clearwater Park community is a visionary master-planned development that will provide a wide variety of residential options to Calgary, Chestermere and area residents,” the release said.

To bring Clearwater Park to life, Centron is working with builders such as Calbridge, Cardel, Genesis, and Akash Homes.

“Albertans are demanding communities like Clearwater, places that provide residential opportunities for singles, young and growing families, and seniors,” Harris said. “The amenities at Clearwater, like the community’s clubhouse and retail centre will complete the vision.”

Clearwater Park is a 30-minute drive from downtown Calgary and has access to Stoney Trail, Highway 791, 797, and Highway 1.

“This is the perfect time for a community like Clearwater. Clearwater will showcase our small-town roots, creating a family-friendly community that will add to the amazing Chestermere family values and charm,” Harris said. “The benefit to our economy is notable, both at the local level and for the province.”