Changes to Community Standards Bylaw affecting ice fishing shelters

Chestermere residents and visitors planning to ice fish this winter must now add reflectors to their ice fishing shelters.

Community Peace Officer Sgt. Trever Bowman presented amendments to the Community Standards Bylaw during the Dec. 6 council meeting.

The previous bylaw did not permit the placement of structures in an open space. However, the use of portable shelters designed for ice fishing was permitted with conditions, such as securing the shelter to the ice, marking all sides with reflective material, and not using the shelter for overnight accommodation.

Municipal enforcement also suggested not permitting the shelters to be on the lake surface longer than 72 consecutive hours.

“We feel this will allow residents and visitors additional access to recreational activities here in the city, while still maintaining enforcement mechanisms within the bylaw,” Bowman said.

“Putting ice shacks on the ice has been done for 30 years, it’s tested and tried,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “I like the idea of identifying who owns these things in case there are issues, and reflectors are a great idea for safety at night.”

From conversations with residents, Bowman explained that lakefront homeowners were concerned about having to look at ice fishing shacks all winter long.

“I can appreciate the homeowners, you don’t want to stare at something all winter long, but I also think if someone is coming here to ice fish and that’s their idea of a winter vacation, is three days too little?” City Councillor Stephen Hanley said.

Municipal enforcement suggested 72 hours as a starting point for the bylaw, to balance some concerns they received from lakefront homeowners.

“Before we didn’t allow them at all, now we’re starting to move that way, at least we’re on the right path,” Bowman said. “Our goal here is to find a balance, 72 hours was picked because it’s a weekend.”

City council directed municipal enforcement to begin a public engagement process with anyone ice fishing, to determine a sufficient timeline to leave the shelters on the ice surface and present the feedback to council in the new year.