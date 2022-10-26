Chestermere BMX racer finishes successful season

Chestermere BMX racer, Ryker Lolacher wrapped up a successful season, after being named the recipient of the Calgary BMX 2022 Young Gun award.

“The season went incredibly well for Ryker. Like any season there are many highs and some lows,” Ryker’s Lolacher father, Colin said. “He’s endured a handful of pretty good crashes throughout the season, but that did not slow him down as nine times out of 10 he jumped right back up to the roar of the crows and finished the race with everything he had.”

Ryker competed in three series, collecting a fourth overall in the Alberta provincial seven-year-old division racing as a six-year-old, made every main event for his class in Canada and the USA BMX National Series, and is currently in the top 35 of the USA BMX National Series.

In his short BMX career, Ryker has achieved many milestones, from attending his first national event in Las Vegas, overcoming obstacles, and coming back from crashes. However, Ryker believes the biggest highlight of the season was taking second place at the Grand National Championships in B.C.

“As a parent, it was surreal to stand back and listen to a stadium cheer for the ‘Littleman,’ like they all knew him,” Colin said.

This season, Ryker travelled more than 31,000 kilometres and saw seven different states and three provinces.

“There were several road trips and making new friends from across North America. On several occasions, we would roll into a track, and he would instantly find friends that he made that were from Arizona, California or Texas,” Colin said. “It has been very cool to build new friendships through the sport.”

Although the season is winding down, Ryker is preparing for the upcoming season and is excited to be joining Factory FLY Racing Canada and to start indoor practice training seasons with his new team.

Colin expressed his gratitude to Ryker’s previous team managers Dan and Christy Porier of Bombshell for everything they have done for Ryker during the last couple of seasons.

Ryker and Colin are extremely thankful for the support the community has given Ryker and giving him the opportunity to follow his dreams.

“There’s a couple of local businesspeople that have stepped forward this season to support the ‘Littleman’ in chasing his dreams,” Colin said. “It is very common for businesses to support soccer, hockey, or football teams as they are very mainstream sports, but for people to come forward and support a six-year-old in an individual sport is truly incredible.”

With support from Steven Smith, real estate and Grassroots Real Estate Group Ryker was able to complete the Canadian National Series, competing in events in B.C.

“This would not have been possible without their support,” Colin said. “We cannot thank Steven and his family enough for what they did this past season.”

Stew Lamont from Lake Chestermere Tire and Mechanical also supported Ryker throughout the season.

“Stew has been amazing, constantly asking what more they can do to help Ryker,” Colin said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate the support that Lake Chestermere Tire and Stew are providing going into this winter and next season.”