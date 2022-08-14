Chestermere celebrates summer with music fest

The second annual Chestermere Music Fest brought out more than 3,000 visitors to celebrate local music and the summer.

On Saturday, families enjoyed live music from local bands at John Peake Park, a kid zone with interactive family activities, food trucks, and a market with local vendors.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the summer. It’s a well-deserved celebration for our community,” City of Chestermere Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault said.

The Rocky Mountain Maniacs kicked off the music fest followed by Justine Vandergrift, The Blenders, Girl Haggard, Sarah Curle, Robert Gosse, and headliner Will Randall.

The music fest had the same components as the inaugural event last year, featuring local bands, a market, and food trucks, but a larger kids’ zone was added this year.

“We added a larger kid zone, last year was our inaugural event. We have some of the same components, and those are all things that families like to come out and do,” Huneault said. “

“It was excellent, there were a lot of families out, that’s what we like to see.”

The music fest is also an opportunity for Chestermere to show visitors what the community has to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what we can offer here in Chestermere. We have a very unique setting here, and it’s perfectly lending itself to the festival, it’s a great opportunity to show what we can do here,” Communications Manager Melinda Lundy said.