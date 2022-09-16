Chestermere Fire Services welcomes six new firefighters

As Chestermere continues to grow, the city is welcoming six new firefighters to the community.

Expanding Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) to meet population demand has been one of city council’s priorities, to ensure emergency services can keep up with residential growth, the City of Chestermere website said.

“We’re delivering on our commitment to community safety with our recent approval to add more RCMP officers, and today with the addition of six new firefighters,” the website said.

By increasing staffing, CFS will be able to respond to multiple calls efficiently while reducing response time.

“It lets crews handle two calls at a time if needed and be better prepared for larger issues and fires while focusing on firefighter safety and increased response times,” the website said.

The new firefighters bring advanced care paramedic capability, primary car paramedic skills, and years of fire experience to Chestermere.

“We are truly excited to have this group join Fire Chief Jamie Coutts and the rest of our exceptional first responders. We have no doubt our city is in good, capable hands, and we look forward to working with them to advance our goal of protecting this vibrant, growing city,” the website said. “We welcome them and wish them much safety and success.”