Chestermere Food Bank to host large-scale golf tournament

The Chestermere Food Bank is calling on all golfers to register for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank Golf Tournament.

The funds raised from the tournament will be allocated to building a new food bank facility.

On Sept. 9, golfers can expect a day full of games, along with swag bags, a 50/50 raffle through Rafflebox, and the chance to win a cruise, courtesy of Expedia Cruises, if they hit a hole in one.

“We were looking for an idea that would raise a maximum amount of money for our new building fund while bringing people together to raise awareness of the role we play in the community,” Chestermere Food Bank President Laurie Dunn said.

Dunn is hopeful to raise $20,000 for the facility through the tournament.

“We have never done a fundraiser of this magnitude before, but hope it will become an annual event,” she said.

Without the support of local sponsors, ReMax Key, Expedia Cruises, SWS Marine Group, F45 Chestermere, Sunny Banipal & Associates, LeDuc Developments, Alberta Fire & Flood, Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet, KPMG, United Cloud, Rusty Pipe Mechanical, Chestermere Law, Strathmore Elks, Dunn & Company Kitchen + Mercantile, Gold Medal Marketing, Crystal Services, Valard, Boston Pizza, South Shore, West Creek Car Wash, the tournament wouldn’t have been possible.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle will be drawn at the conclusion of the tournament on the Rafflebox website at, https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/chestermerefoodbank

To donate, or to register for the tournament, visit https://www.generoussolutions.com/e/chestermere-regional-food-bank-golf-tournament-758.