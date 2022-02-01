Chestermere hosts monumental hockey game 

The stands were packed, and the morale of the night was high.

Chestermere hosted the U15AAA Okotoks Oilers and Calgary Northstar’s on Jan. 8.

Three local athletes Noa Halat, Dane Gillis, and Kaden Hayes play on the Okotoks team.

Alex Halat described the night as amazing. The rink was absolutely packed with between 800 to 1000 spectators cheering on the teams.

“The night was amazing. The community support in coming to watch our local youth was encouraging,” Halat said. “For the three players involved and having the opportunity to play in front of local friends and family was an experience.”

The Oilers games are typically played out of Okotoks and for the Chestermere players to play on home ice meant a lot to each player.

“In terms of the morale, it was upbeat. It really gives local players within a community pride in knowing they too can one day play at the AAA level,” Halat said.

Most athletes strive to play for the Okotoks Oilers and be able to continue playing hockey.

“Like any kid growing up, playing hockey you strive to be an NHL player one day and watching U15AAA hockey with kids you recognize within the community gets you one step closer to hopefully achieving your dreams in playing in the big leagues,” Halat said.