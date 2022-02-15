Chestermere Lakefront Owners Association, February 2022

Chestermere Lake is the hidden jewel of Southern Alberta, a rare lake asset located in the middle of the beautiful City of Chestermere, minutes from downtown Calgary. If you live on the lake, being a member of the Chestermere Lakefront Owners Association has its advantages. The original Chestermere Cabin Owners Association was formed in 1959, and in 1990 was reorganized and incorporated under the name we know today, Chestermere Lakefront Owners Association (CLFOA). In 2022 there are close to 400 lakefront home lots, of which approximately 270 are CLFOA members. The membership can vary month to month as houses are bought and sold. Only residential lakefront lot owners are eligible to be members, and the membership fee is a one-time $100 fee, non transferable to new owners. Keeping on top of real estate changes has its challenges and help is always appreciated to keep us current. New member inquiries can be sent to membership@clfoa.com.

The purpose of the Association is to represent its members as a united front, with all levels of government and influencers and to provide its members with communications regarding issues that affect them as lakefront owners. We are managed by an elected Board of Directors who work in collaboration with stakeholders and members to ensure the lake is a protected safe haven for generations to come. In essence, together we have committed to participate in initiatives that preserve and enhance the lake. The demographics of our membership has changed over the years, and although we still have many long-time and original members to keep the rich history alive, in general, the membership is much younger, very dynamic, and the lake is a lively exciting place to be year-round. This change has elevated member expectations, and in order to keep up, the Board is busy working to digitize, modernize, and revitalize the Association. The future is very exciting.

For the first two (plus) decades after 1990, the CLFOA was consumed with land dispute issues with the WID (Western Irrigation District) who owns the lakebed and manages our waterflow and levels. When the WID sold properties to lakefront owners in the 70’s, it retained a donut of land they called a ‘floodplain’ and it included pieces of many backyards, and lands where owners had built their retaining walls, docks and legacy boathouses. The WID decided it would allow lakefront owners to purchase these lands, in order to limit its liabilities and reduce lot owner complaints, which in principle was necessary and a positive decision. When lakefront lot owners were issued the price WID had set for these lands, and realized how much land the WID actually owned, it was almost an all-out war. A few lots owed nothing, others owed $80,000.00, and the average price was somewhere in the middle. The members united together, canvassed lakefront owners to fund a legal purse, and the Board negotiated tirelessly with the WID. They engaged with legal counsel, the Town of Chestermere, and government officials to influence the negotiations. Eventually the Town of Chestermere purchased the land from the WID at a negotiated price, and billed each lake lot on a per sq/ft basis. There were still some disputes after decisions, however the final result was what we know today, almost every lot owns a piece of lakefront land, and it is titled with your property. Thank you to the many volunteers who invested hundreds of hours to get this done. It was the most effective membership drive ever, and the CLFOA membership grew dramatically as it was very evident there was value in uniting our voices. We are stronger together, and advocating for lakefront owners is ongoing as new challenges are presented, and old issues are constant and unresolved.

Currently, the CLFOA Board is working in collaboration with the City of Chestermere and governing agencies on these initiatives: The infestation and removal of flowering rush; Prevention of quagga and zebra mussels from entering the lake; General education on the threat of invasive species; Cutting of weeds and managing lake weeds that float into our dock areas; Lake water Quality; Lake Safety; City developments and re-zoning; City bylaw changes; and Lake dredging plans.

The 2022 Board of Directors:

President Sonja LeDuc

Vice-President Ken Friesen

Treasurer Kathy Speck

Secretary Christa Hiebert

Membership Tricia Davies

Governance Colleen Verville QC

Environmental David Jackson

Community Pauline Fletcher

The Board of Directors are elected each year at the AGM. Specific Board member positions are decided by the Elected Board at the first meeting following the AGM. Members who are interested in seeking a position on the Board can email an expression of interest to president@clfoa.com.

For more information on Chestermere Lake living and the Chestermere Lakefront Owners Association, visit our website which will be live in March of 2022, https://ww.clfoa.com. Also visit our Member Facebook page by searching: Chestermere Lake Front Owners, and answer the membership qualification questions to join. All general inquiries can be emailed to Sonja LeDuc at president@clfoa.com .