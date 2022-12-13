Chestermere not-for-profits sharing holiday stress management tips

The Chestermere and Area Mental Health Coalition is sharing tips, coping techniques, and resources to reduce and manage stress over the holiday season.

“There are a lot of great resources available locally and online. We wanted to bring awareness to them and make them easy for people to find,” Synergy community development and operations manager, Coralee McIntosh said.

She explained the holiday season can be stressful for many people because there is so much going on, with an already busy schedule, in addition to high social, emotional, and financial expectations that can take a toll on people.

“Be realistic and honest with yourself. Focus your energy on the things that bring you joy and are important to you, and let the less important things take a backseat,” McIntosh said. “Set your priorities and healthy boundaries and know that it is OK to say no when you can’t take on another thing.”

It’s important for each individual person to find coping techniques that work the best for them.

The coalition suggests trying a variety of activities to find what is the most effective, such as going for a walk or a run, reading in a quiet spot, knitting, woodworking, journaling, yoga, painting, or having a coffee with a friend.

“Knowing which activities bring your stress level down is like having a toolbox full of tools at your side. When things get crazy and busy, and overwhelming you can go to that toolbox and pull out an activity that will bring you back into balance,” McIntosh said. “Self-care and stress management is not a one-size-fits-all situation.”

Throughout December, the coalition is sharing a variety of mental health topics, and tips for stress management.

“We hope that the information and resources we are sharing will help residents have an enjoyable holiday season and that they will use the tips and techniques to manage their stress throughout the year,” McIntosh said.

Into the new year, the coalition will continue working to support residents by bringing awareness to mental health and wellness programs, and services and supports that are available in the community and share ways residents can work to improve their mental wellness.

“A great way to look at mental health and wellness is that five in five people have mental health. Just like your physical health, it is important that we look after our mental health so we can be our best selves for ourselves, our families, and our community,” McIntosh said.

Visit the Chestermere and Area Mental Health Coalition Facebook page to learn tips and techniques to navigate holiday stress.

Programs and services for mild to moderate mental wellness resources are available on the Synergy website.

Chestermere and area residents can also connect with their family physician for referrals to counselling or call Access Mental Health at 403-943-1500.

If you or someone you know is in immediate need, call or text the Distress Centre 24/7 at 403-266-HELP (4357).

“Be kind to yourself and others over the holiday season,” McIntosh said.