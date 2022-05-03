Chestermere RCMP giving tips for National Emergency Preparedness Week

Emergency Preparedness (EP) Week is a national awareness initiative that has taken place annually since 1996.

It is a collaborative event undertaken by provincial and territorial emergency management organizations supporting activities at the local level, in concert with Public Safety Canada and partners.

EP Week encourages Canadians to take three simple steps to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies:

Know the risks

Make a plan

Get an emergency kit

In Chestermere, we are fortunate to be so close to a major city with many available resources, but in the event of an emergency we could be caught off or unable to connect to get the assistance needed.

It is important for everyone to be self-sufficient for at 72 hours.

The Chestermere community has done extremely well in coping with the pandemic for the past 24 plus months and hopefully everyone has learned the valuable lesson of being prepared.

At the start of the pandemic, we had a rush on household essentials, such as toilet paper. Now, Emergency Preparedness Week, is a great time to get ready for whatever the next emergency may be.

The Public Safety Ministry website offer’s many resources and ideas on how to make your family emergency ready, and can be found at, www.getprepared.gc.ca.