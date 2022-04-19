Chestermere RCMP investigate Break and Enter

Chestermere, Alta. – On April 19, 2022, at 03:18 a.m., Chestermere RCMP received a report of a break and enter at Global Liquor on 50 avenue. The suspects fled prior to police arrival. The investigation reveals that upon breaking the glass and prying the door the suspects entered the store and stole liquor. The two suspects then entered a truck and left the area.

The vehicle is described as:

pick up possibly a Ford

dark in colour possibly red

Extended cab with a long box

Suspect 1 is described as:

male

longer dark hair with bangs

Hooddie

Mask

Suspect 2 is described as:

male

thin moustache

light hoodie and jacket

If you have information on this crime or those responsible, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 780-204-8900 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.