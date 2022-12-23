Chestermere RCMP Police Briefs: Dec. 1- Dec. 16

Break and Enter – 2

Theft of Motor Vehicle – 5

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – 2

Possession of Stolen Property obtained by Crime Under $5000.00 –2

Theft Under $5000.00 from Motor Vehicle – 3

Other Theft Under $5000 – 1

Other Theft Over $5000 – 0

Mischief – 2

Mental Health Act – 5

Enrolment in the CAPTURE Program – 96

Happy Holidays from the Chestermere RCMP

The Chestermere RCMP wants to wish Chestermere residents and visitors a happy and safe holiday season.

Chestermere RCMP investigate residential break and enter

The Chestermere RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter to a residence on Dec. 5, where two people were breaking the lock to a front door.

The suspects attempted to drive away in a vehicle parked near the house, but it wouldn’t start, and instead fled on foot.

The vehicle was stolen and seized by RCMP for forensic investigation.

On December 12, the RCMP received a report of another break-and-enter at a residence.

The complainant’s garage and basement door were broken into, and the suspect was seen by a witness on the main floor of the home.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the break-and-enter.

“The RCMP want to remind the public to ensure their vehicles are kept locked when not in use, as five vehicles were stolen over the past two weeks. Although criminals may break the windows to gain access they may get deterred if they do not have the ability to break the glass and move on,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said. “It is always recommended that when you witness someone committing a crime to not engage and call the police providing as much information as you can. Note the descriptors of the suspect, vehicle, and direction of last know travel.”

RCMP respond to mental health calls

The Chestermere RCMP responded to five mental health overs over two weeks.

Some of the calls included apprehension under the Mental Health Act and transportation to a healthcare facility for assessment.

“As this time of year there tends to be increased stress on people and families it is encouraged you maintain a healthy support system and seek assistance when needed. We are here to help, and if you need assistance in identifying resources the RCMP can help you identify what is available in your area,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

RCMP want youth in the community to know there are immediate resources available to them when in times of crisis, such as the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, the Distress Center at 1-403-266-4357, and the Mental Health Helpline at 1-877-303-2642.

Klassen encourages the public to call the Chestermere RCMP complaint line at 403-204-8900 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

If anyone has information that can help solve a crime and they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

CAPTURE Program helping RCMP achieve crime prevention goals

Chestermere residents are encouraged to register their home surveillance cameras in the Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence (CAPTURE) Program.

Registering the security cameras can help RCMP when investigating crimes and help in overall crime prevention in the community by deterring potential crimes.

Residents can register for the program online.

Security Screw Program adding another level of crime protection for residents

Residents are encouraged to participate in the RCMP’s Security Screw Program.

The Security Screw Program is another crime prevention measure to help residents decrease their chances of having their license plates stolen.

The security screws are available at the Chestermere RCMP, Chestermere Fire Services, Tire Craft, Chestermere Lake Registry, and Jiffy Lube.

Once installed, property criminals will have difficulty removing a license plate without detection or causing damage and will likely move on.

Residents can visit the Chestermere RCMP detachment or participating locations to have the screws removed when they are ready to remove the license plate from their vehicle.

RCMP expanding the Chestermere Snowbird Registry Program

The RCMP is expanding the Chestermere Snowbird Registry Program to every Chestermere resident who is travelling for an extended period of time.

The homeowners must provide their contact information, the contact information of the person watching their home, and their departure and arrival date.

The property must be vacant for at least one month.

The Chestermere Snowbird Registry does not act as a replacement for homeowner insurance coverage.