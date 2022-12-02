Chestermere RCMP sharing crime prevention initiatives

Chestermere residents were invited to an RCMP community engagement night on Nov.28, to learn about policing initiatives, and what RCMP members are doing to reduce crime while building relationships with the community.

“It went well. We had a very engaging conversation so that was good,” Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Kathy Klassen said.

A concern residents brought to the RCMP was poor traffic patterns in the school zones during peak drop-off and pick-up times.

“We do go there in the mornings and evenings to do traffic control, and ensure people are fine, but we can’t be at all the schools all the time,” Klassen said. “We expect drivers are going to be driving safely and making sure they are looking out for the little ones attending school.”

Despite the traffic patrols, the roads, infrastructure, and proximity of schools to each other creates challenges for parents and guardians dropping students off and picking them up.

“We need to use that information moving forward for future schools that are built so we can ensure we have a safe drop-off area,” Klassen said. “It’s really hard to change the infrastructure that already exists.”

This year, RCMP members saw a reduction in property crimes and crimes of opportunity.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it’s out of neglect, leaving windows of opportunity for criminals,” Klassen said. “It will always happen on some level, but not as much as it used to be.”

Chestermere residents are encouraged to follow safety measures that will deter criminals this winter, such as participating in the 9 p.m. routine, by ensuring homes, and vehicles are locked.

“Our break and enters have come down, we had break and enters in the spring, and that has really subsided, which is good to see,” Klassen said. “It’s all about being as careful as we can and looking out for our neighbours.”

A main focus for RCMP members was regular lake patrols this summer.

RCMP members conducted 17 patrols on Chestermere Lake, with more than 1,000 interactions with vessels, and distributed about 40 safety inspection decals for lake users who met all compliances.

Since April, 97 shifts were completed for the Enhanced Road Safety Program, with 1,632 violation tickets issued, 22 impaired drivers removed from the road, and 89 violation tickets issued in school zones for speeding, unsafe turns, and distracted driving.

In addition to regular patrols, RCMP members have been working on community-wide programs to continue to reduce crime in Chestermere, such as the Security Screw Program, and the Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence (CAPTURE) Program.

Homeowners and business owners with security cameras can register for the CAPTURE Program, which allows the RCMP to know where security cameras are if an investigation ever needs to be conducted.

The CAPTURE Program doesn’t give the RCMP access to the cameras, it only allows members to know where the cameras are located.

The RCMP detachment has also launched a newly enhanced program, the Chestermere Snowbirds Registry, to ensure residents who leave for extended periods of time have peace of mind while they are away.

Chestermere homeowners who are away for an extended period of time can contact the Chestermere detachment, and provide their departure and arrival dates, address and contact information, and the contact information of who will be caring for their home while they are away.

“We will know that the house is vacant in the event of any break and enters and be able to contact people even if they are gone for long periods of time,” Klassen said. “We do not act as a replacement for what you need for insurance coverage.”

In addition to policing initiatives, and running community-wide programs, RCMP members are also working to build positive relationships with community members by participating in events such as Tim Horton’s Camp Day, Camp Chestermere events, a senior’s event, interacting with youth, the positive ticketing program, Family Fun Fair, Synergy’s Duck Race, Bulls on the Beach, local markets, and Energizer Night.

Going forward, RCMP members will continue community engagement with the first-ever regimental ball next fall, with the proceeds being allocated to Project Rewrite, a restorative justice program, and the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society.