Chestermere supporting Ukraine with doughnut campaign

Chestermere Municipal Enforcement (CHME) in partnership with Tim Hortons are helping those in need through the Support for Ukraine campaign.

Until Aug. 15, the proceeds raised from each Support Ukraine doughnut, a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag-coloured vanilla dip doughnut, will be donated to support those in need.

“The program was designed with the spirit of the community in mind. Chestermere has always been a very generous and giving community, supporting many incredible initiatives,” Chestermere Communications Manager Melinda Lundy said. “CHME has been fortunate enough to have been able to put on some of these amazing events and give back, and this event was created with the struggling people in Ukraine and those refugees fleeing their homes in mind.”

Within the first week of the campaign, over 1,000 doughnuts were sold. The goal is to reach $5,000, so far approximately $1,450 has been raised.

The funds raised will be donated to a reputable charity and go directly to support those in Ukraine that have been displaced from their homes, and those coming to start a new life in Canada.

“The community has done exactly what Chestermere does best and has come out to support in a big way,” Lundy said. “Almost everyone that has come to Tims in the past week has been sure to pick up their “Support Ukraine” doughnut, some even buying them by the dozen just to give them away to others or take boxes back to their workplaces to share with coworkers.”

Lundy added, giving back to those impacted by a tragedy at any time is something that Chestermere residents do very well.

“This may be one of the most important initiatives yet. Not only are people still suffering overseas but some refugees have now even reached the City of Chestermere. These families have very little provisions and need the support of our entire community,” she said.

To support the campaign, residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by the Chestermere Tim Hortons to pick up a blue and yellow vanilla dip doughnut.