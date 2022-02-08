Chestermere transit project continuing to grow 

Ridership levels are continuing to increase since the project began.

Ridership continues to grow for the extension of the MAX Purple Line. Photo submitted/Megan Matthies

Chestermere’s extension of Calgary’s MAX Purple Line has been steadily increasing in ridership since the transit pilot project began in August 2021.

The line has a total of 12 stops within the city, which runs twice a day in the morning and evening peak periods.

“We’re seeing ridership levels grow and march towards our projections of 40 trips a day. We’re seeing a positive trend and overall optimism in the program itself,” the planning team lead for community growth and infrastructure Joel Mercer said. “We see this as a good indication of a solid implementation and good things to come, and hopefully will see things continue to improve as we move ahead.”

Until the project expires on Dec. 31, 2023, the city will continue to monitor ongoing activities and operational procedures to implement improvements and enhancements, such as adding more pick-up times depending on the city’s budget.

The total budget for the entire project is around $900,000.

The city has also established a subsidy program for low-income residents and seniors.

“This program is providing reduced commuter congestion between Chestermere and Calgary, parking congestion within Calgary, it has environmental benefits, and added mobility for students,” Mercer said.