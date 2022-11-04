City council working to complete capital projects

The City of Chestermere’s Financial Services Manager Ann Thai presented a progress report on capital projects during the Nov. 1 council meeting.

In March, city council approved the budget for more than $6 million and has $4.3 million remaining.

In 2022, the completed projects cost more than $1.3 million, with more than $684,000 for projects that are in progress, Thai said.

Council has 22 projects that are in working progress and has 19 completed projects.

Council has many priority projects, however, the Rainbow Bridge Concept Plan, dog parks, improvements to John Peake Park, improvements to the Sunset Beach dock, and reviewing the cost of planting 200 trees are active projects.

Council has also indicated to administration that reviewing the feasibility of twinning the Highway 1 bridge, adding a skateboard park and splash park, and irrigation and power, are also priority projects.

More than $2.1 million was budgeted for the priority projects, and more than $2 million is remaining.

Active projects for corporate services include updating the City of Chestermere website and upgrading IT Infrastructure.

City council approved a budget of more than $1.1 million to be allocated to community growth infrastructure and has used $99,000, for projects including two lease buyouts, and the Western Irrigation District (WID) east canal bridge and south link.

The second phase of asset management, master transportation plan, Green Trip, and making Rainbow Road into a four-lane are currently active projects.

More than $510,000 was approved for parks and recreation, and $421,000 was used to complete the playground and amenities lifecycle replacement program, front mount, receiver and accessories, and a sprayer.

Projects that are currently active include trail connectivity, natural areas and water’s edge program, irrigation control system, and “Welcome to Chestermere” signs.