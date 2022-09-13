City crews cleaning up illegal dumping on Rainbow Road

The City of Chestermere is working to clean up illegal dumping along Rainbow Road.

The city’s Communications Manger Melinda Lundy confirmed that the city has received concerns from residents about yard waste, construction debris, and general household garbage typically being dumped along the outskirts of the city on Rainbow Road.

“Crews have worked to remove the illegally dumped material,” Lundy said.

In addition to city crews cleaning up waste that is left along the road, the city has also placed signage indicating that dumping is not permitted.

If an individual is caught leaving waste along the road, bylaw enforcement will be applied and a fine will be issued.

“Unfortunately, this is not a new issue for the city or for any municipality. Illegal dumping happens everywhere. We have always dealt with it on the city’s outskirts and strive to clean it up as best as we can,” Lundy said. “Dumping household materials, such as furniture or construction items is not permitted, and violators will face a fine if caught.”

City crews have removed nearly 38,000 KG of illegal dumped material from the outskirts of the city, Lundy said.

The city is encouraging residents to take grass clippings, branches, and additional yard waste to the City of Chestermere’s Eco Centre.

The Eco Centre also accepts recycling items including glass jars, small appliances, mixed papers, plastics, tins, electronics, paints, and residential compostable items.

Mattresses, furniture, dirt, automobile parts, Styrofoam, large appliances, and all construction waste is not accepted at the Eco Centre and must be taken to the nearest landfill.

“We ask all residents to help keep our community looking beautiful by properly disposing of their excess yard and construction materials in the appropriate places,” Lundy said.

Visit Chestermere.ca/ecocentre to find the full list of what items the city’s Eco Centre accepts.