City honours veterans at Remembrance Day ceremony

Chestermere residents, city council members, government and Royal Canadian Legion representatives, dignitaries, and local organizations gathered at the Chestermere rec centre to honour veterans on Nov. 11.

“It’s incredible to have our younger generations with us here today, as well as our community members and our veterans, and it’s my honour to be here today,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “Today is about reflection, it’s a time for honour, it’s a time to renew our commitment to remember, and an opportunity for us all to reflect on the immense sacrifices made for our freedom.”

Colvin encouraged residents to honour the individuals who have fought for freedom in the community and extend sincere gratitude to those that still put their lives on the line every day and continue to serve each day.

“Our freedom is not free, it’s a debt we have all collected, for those who have served and continue to serve,” Colvin said.

As a nation, community, and individually, Colvin asked residents to continue to renew their commitment to honouring the sacrifices made, remember the price of freedom, and continue teaching children and future generations the meaning and foundation of freedom.

“I ask all of us to never stop reflecting, renewing our commitment to remember, and honouring their legacy, their services not in vain,” Colvin said. “Lest we forget.”