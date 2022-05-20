CITY of CHESTERMERE responds with news release

For immediate release – The City of Chestermere can confirm it has received notice from Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver that an inspection of legislative inconsistencies at the City of Chestermere is to begin within the next six to 18 months. At Mayor Jeff Colvin’s request, Municipal Affairs has agreed to start the inspection in the last week of May 2022.

“Chestermere City Council is dedicated to complete transparency and we welcome this inspection,” says Mayor Jeff Colvin. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to address these claims, clear the air, and emerge with a solid understanding of best practices moving forward.”

As per Municipal Affairs, “once completed, the results of the inspection may confirm and reinforce the positive practices and policies of the municipality and may identify areas that require improvements.”

Mayor Colvin would like to address the recent media articles and social media posts speculating further Council wrong-doing. He is steadfast in reassuring residents that these accusations are not included in the scope of the inspection in the documentation provided by Municipal Affairs. These claims are unfounded and are unequivocally refuted by Mayor Colvin.

At this time, the City of Chestermere is waiting for the inspection to commence. Council is hoping it will be wrapped up quickly and efficiently and is ready to participate in any way necessary. The City of Chestermere is committed to sharing Municipal Affair’s findings with residents upon release.

“We have a deep-rooted commitment to this community and the residents we serve. It’s in their best interests that this inspection be conducted with a complete view from every angle.”

Learn more about Alberta Municipal Affairs and its role in assisting municipalities with being well-managed, collaborative, and accountable governments.



For more information:

Kim Wallace Chief of Staff City of Chestermere (403) 207-7050