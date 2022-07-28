City on track for new high school

The City of Chestermere is making progress on building a new school facility.

During the July 26 special meeting of council Senior Planner of Growth and Development Jordan Furness explained that the city has the application to subdivide the high school site and is moving making progress on building a new facility.

“We’ll move pretty quickly and get that to conditional approval because it does align with the plan,” Furness said.

Throughout August, city administration will begin work to acquire the remaining land, conduct development agreement negotiations, and work through a development agreement.

“Figuring out the best way, shape or form of the school site and recreation facilities,” Furness said. “Having a conservation with the Rocky View School Board, see what they are requiring, where we’re at, and what’s the priority.”