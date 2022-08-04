City receives concerns about stray golf balls

Chestermere city administration has received complaints from residents of golf balls hitting vehicles and nearly hitting residents walking by the golf course.

Legislative Advisor Jerry Gautreau brought the issue forward to council during the special July 26 meeting and asked for the council’s direction on how to mitigate residents’ concerns.

“We’ve received some complaints from residents of golf balls leaving the golf course and hitting cars, and almost hitting residents as they were walking down the road,” Gautreau said. “Legislative services have looked into it, and there is no bylaw.”

Netting on West Chestermere Drive and parts of Merganser Drive could be explored to ensure golf balls stay on the course.

“This was fairly new, it was put on the docket for information, administration has reviewed briefly within our own organization if there’s anything we haven’t done,” Gautreau said.

City Councillor Mel Foat added that typically golf courses are responsible for adding netting around the course.

“Other golf courses have signs saying that golfers are responsible for where their ball goes, and they are responsible for damage,” Foat said.

City administration was directed to review the regulations, and bylaws in other communities, and review how other municipalities protect their residents from stray golf balls and continue to explore the issue.