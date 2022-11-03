City to celebrate start of the holiday season with Winter Lights Festival

The City of Chestermere is celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Winter Lights Festival.

On Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., families are invited to John Peake Park to watch the city light the lake.

The Winter Lights Festival has become a community-favourite holiday event since 2017 and signifies the beginning of the winter holiday season, the City of Chestermere’s website said.

The annual Winter Lights Festival will feature community favourite activities such as lighting the winter light display fire pits, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides, Lil Toot train rides, and entertainment, before ending the night with a firework show over the lake.

Festival goers can also enjoy Holiday and Festive Markets hosted by the city and the Chestermere Public Library.

Community Support Services will be collecting donations for the Gifts of Kindness charitable fund during the festival.

“The donations provide short-term financial support to help meet the basic needs of Chestermere and South East Rocky View residents,” the website said.

Visit chestermere.ca/winterlights for a full list of festival activities and schedule.

“Get your hats, gloves and family ready and we will see you there,” the website said.