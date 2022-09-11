Community ends summer together with annual Chestermere Country Fair

The 33rd annual Chestermere Country Fair brought the community together to celebrate the beginning of fall.

On Sept. 10, Chestermere residents and visitors came out to watch the fall parade, bull riding, a charity bull riding event, a sheep scramble, mutton busting, and zucchini car races.

Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society President, Andrea Fleming estimated that throughout the afternoon more than 1,000 people stopped by to enjoy a fall market, kids’ zone, and the Red Ribbon Competition.

“There was a lot going on. It went really well. Overall, there were a lot of smiles, and people are having a good time,” Fleming said. “There were tons of people out, the bulls were bucking, the kids were playing in the kids’ zone, it was a great day.”

This was the second year a bull riding event was brought to the country fair, and it has been well-received by the community.

“It’s been really positive. We had a big bull riding event in July, and this was a smaller, more family-oriented event,” Fleming said.

The Chestermere Country Fair is a community favourite event that brings residents, visitors, and local organizations together.

“It brings the community together, there are a bunch of groups that come out and help, and we have a ton of volunteers that come out to help, it’s amazing to see,” Fleming said. “It really brings the community together, the community looks forward to it, it’s been going on for years and years. It’s a nice way to end the summer.”

Without the support from the community, the annual country fair wouldn’t be possible each year.

“Thank you to the community for their support and coming out and enjoying the event, that’s why we put them on,” Fleming said. “When there’s a lot of people here, it makes our hearts happy.”