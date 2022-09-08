Community Policing Grant applications now open

Indigenous and municipal communities can now apply for the Community Policing Grant to develop self-administered policing services.

The provincial government is offering a one-time grant of up to $30,000 to assist Indigenous and municipal communities to create a business case highlighting local needs, capital requirements, and transition considerations.

“Policing is better when leadership is provided locally, and First Nations in Alberta and across Canada deserve police services that are self-administered and responsive to their needs. I am pleased federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino has committed to expediting his work on the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program so Alberta can move forward on ensuring police services in the province are responsive to local communities,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro said.

The provincial government has provided Siksika Nation $30,000 to conduct a feasibility study in 2018, which led to the development of a funding framework for a new police service, a government of Alberta media release said.

In addition to Siksika Nation receiving grant funding, the provincial government has allocated funding for 15 police officers for the Blood Tribe, Tsuut’ina Nation and Lakeshore Regional police services.

Eligible First Nations communities, Metis Settlements and municipalities can use the grant funding for business case expenses including staffing, consultation fees, and program administration.

Communities that have already started exploring a municipal police service, and communities collaborating on a regional police service are still eligible to receive the grant funding.

If Alberta moves to a provincial police service, the province will work with First Nations and municipalities to ensure police services have resources and give communities a larger say in setting policing policies, the release said.

Applicants must provide a letter documenting the support of their communities’ leadership for the development of the business case.

For more information on the grant, and how to apply, email JSG.engagement@gov.ab.ca.