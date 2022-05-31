Council receives community update report

The City of Chestermere’s Chief of Staff Kim Wallace presented a community update to council during the May 17 meeting.

Wallace announced that the city will start hosting a mayor’s podcast, every other week.

“We will be talking to the mayor about hot topics happening in city hall, discussing happening events in our beautiful city, we will also be inviting guests on the podcast,” Wallace said. “We’re really looking forward to having the mayor be able to speak to everybody about the great things happening in our city.”

In addition to the mayor’s podcast, Wallace also provided community updates regarding stormwater and service utility upgrades.

Last summer, construction crews began improvements to stormwater and catch basins around Chestermere.

The improvements were to ensure the systems can handle significant rain events, function at optimal capacity, and eliminate rainwater pooling on the roads or private property.

The work is expected to continue into the summer, as crews will also continue replacing identified deteriorating water pipes and connections.

“Temporary road closures and diversions will occur in the construction areas, and on occasion access to driveways and green spaces will be briefly limited. Construction noise, closures to lanes and street parking is expected,” Wallace said.

The city is asking residents to stay clear of construction sites, and equipment.

The affected residents will be notified ahead of construction by a delivered letter to their homes.