Crews begin construction on new Langdon high school 

Construction is underway on the new high school in Langdon.

The Langdon junior and senior high school construction began on May 18.

Site trailers are currently being set up and fencing is being installed.

New school construction in Langdon, Edmonton, Leduc, and Blackfalds is part of a public-private partnership (P3) and is on track to be completed by 2024.

“I am so pleased to see these five new school construction projects moving forward. As part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan, this investment will create jobs and provide about 7,000 new student spaces in our province. More schools in our province mean more opportunities for students to learn in modern, innovative spaces where they can grow into our future leaders,” Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange said in a government of Alberta media release.

The construction work will support about 1,700 construction-related jobs, save taxpayers an estimated $100 million, and support approximately 7,000 students when completed, the release said.

“This P3 schools project demonstrates the Alberta government’s commitment to attracting private sector investment to the province. We’re saving Alberta taxpayers millions of dollars, providing hundreds of good-paying jobs in local communities and ensuring thousands of Alberta high school students have top-quality schools in which to learn and grow,” Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda said.