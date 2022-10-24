Dr. Giggles Theatre of Pain collecting food bank donations Halloween night

Chestermere’s favourite haunted house, Dr. Giggles House of Pain, has been fueling nightmares this October with an immersive horror film experience, the Theatre of Pain Volume 2.

This year, Dr. Giggles is showcasing scenes from The Purge, Annabelle, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre that the crew found to be scary.

A continuation of Dr. Giggles’ own movie The Undoing, about a family man with a dark secret, will also be featured.

“We’ve planned a pretty terrifying event this year, the scenes are the nicest scenes we’ve ever done, and we’ve done some great scenes,” Dr. Giggles, Mike Koroll said. “We have super talented people as we do every year, and we’ve managed to pull out more tricks again, so we’re super excited.”

Koroll was inspired to continue with the Theatre of Pain theme after last year’s haunt was so well-received by everyone who dared to enter.

“The facade is incredible, it seemed like a natural fit, and there’s a ton of horror movies,” Koroll said. “We’ve done a fantastic job, and I believe everyone is going to be terrified. The scenes are absolutely incredible, it will speak for itself.”

Until Halloween night, anyone brave enough to enter the Theatre of Pain Volume 2 can purchase tickets at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/drgiggleshauntedhouse/750637.

Tickets are available for six people per booking for 15 minutes.

Koroll introduced booking tickets for the haunted house last year, to keep the haunt going each year.

“We put our heart and soul into this. That $25 per person is a way to keep this thing alive, and keep it getting better and better,” Koroll said. “The people of Chestermere know the quality of the show that we bring, and they know how much work is involved. I believe everyone loves it, and they want us to keep doing it.”

This year, on Halloween night, Dr. Giggles Street will have food trucks, and the Theatre of Pain will be open to anyone who brings a food bank donation.

Without the support of sponsors including Eric’s No Frills, McIntyre Crane and Rigging, and Michelle Eldjarnson who sponsored the Purge room, the cast, and the crew, the annual haunted house wouldn’t be possible.

“We’re very thankful to all of our sponsors for everything they have done,” Koroll said.