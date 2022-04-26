Easter Bunny hops into Chestermere

Camp Chestermere is continuing to be a gift to the community, with the annual Easter Egg My Yard.

For the second year, Camp Chestermere, volunteers, RCMP members, and the Easter Bunny went to Chestermere homes and hid easter eggs throughout the yards.

Children then got to hunt for eggs and get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.

This year, Camp Chestermere’s year-round team and volunteers hid easter eggs and visited over 80 homes.

“The event went really well. It was a little cold this year and the sudden snowfall made it somewhat challenging for the children to come out and find the eggs, but we had a lot of fun and a lot of great feedback,” Executive Director of Camp Chestermere Shannon Dean said.

Dean received a lot of feedback from families thanking Camp Chestermere for all they do for the community, how much fun the event was, how Camp Chestermere is an inspiration, how much youth loved the event, how excited youth were to see the eggs in the yard, and that the event made families hearts very happy.

“This is keeping with our values of Building Relationships, Creating Experiences and Developing People so that we can be a gift to the community,” Dean said.

Having youth interacting with the Easter Bunny is always a highlight of the event.

“The waves we get from people as they drive by is awesome,” Dean said.

For Dean, being able to work as a team and connect with volunteers is always a highlight of all the events Camp Chestermere hosts.

“One highlight for me was the video we received from one house with a child who has special needs being so excited that we were there,” Dean said. “The other highlight for me is the RCMP being involved because it gives them a chance to interact with the community in a different way.”