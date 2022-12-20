Family-owned Calgary business collecting winter gear for those in need

Dolphin Dry Cleaners is encouraging Calgarians to donate gently used winter gear to help those in need.

Calgarians are asked to donate their unused winter gear at any Dolphin Dry Cleaners location across the city, where the items will be cleaned and distributed.

More than two decades ago, Dolphin Dry Cleaners owner Imran Rajpoot gave a winter jacket to someone in need, and since, has continued to donate winter gear to those less fortunate each year.

“I do this because I enjoy it. Here in Calgary, winter gear is a necessity of life. Especially for those living on the streets. If through my program we’ve saved one life and helped at least a few people get through the cold, hard, long winter nights, that is enough for me,” Rajpoot said.

Since first starting to collect winter gear to donate, Rajpoot has found that hoodies, fleece jackets, socks, construction wear, winter jackets, toques, ski pants and blankets are the most sought items for people to get through the winter months.

Every weekend, Rajpoot fills the Dolphin Dry Cleaners company van with winter gear he has collected and organizes the van for easy access to the clothing.

WhileRajpoot fills and organizes the van, his wife, extended family, and friends prepare homemade chicken salad sandwiches, hot potatoes, and coffee and biscuits to hand out.

They park downtown across from the homeless shelter and spend an hour handing out homemade food, and winter gear to anyone who stops by.

“This has been their family tradition for the past twelve years, and each year they see the need for their help growing,” a Dolphin Dry Cleaners media release said.

“Initially we would be able to serve around thirty people in an hour,” Rajpoot said. “Now, on a busy day, we serve 300 people in twenty minutes. All of the food and all of the clothing gets picked up each week.”

For more information, on Dolphin Dry Cleaners, drop off and pick up locations, visit the Dolphin Dry Cleaners website.