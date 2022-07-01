Federal government investment to support Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede is expected to make a full-scale come back with federal government funding.

Nearly $12 million will be invested in the return of the 2022 Calgary Stampede, and enhanced tourism experiences that are expected to bring visitors to southern Alberta, while supporting jobs, a Government of Canada media release said.

The federal investment of more than $10.1 million will be used to support the full-scale stampede by delivering a western experience, rodeo, exhibition and festival, and showcasing Calgary’s community spirit, and hospitality for 10 days.

“PrairiesCan is delivering $10 million through the Government of Canada’s Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative to help the 2022 Calgary Stampede bounce back stronger after a scaled-down 2021 event,” the release said.

Another $150,000 through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund will support adaptions to the BMO Centre and training for staff that enables the facility to exceed health and safety protocols.

The federal investment of $10.15 million, will not only support this year’s stampede, but is expected to reignite Alberta’s tourism sector, and attract visitors.

PrairiesCan is also investing an additional $1,832,500 through the Tourism Relief Fund to support four tourism projects in southern Alberta.

“This funding will help tourism organizations and attractions to create new experiences or reimagine existing ones that draw visitors and position Alberta’s tourism economy for long-term growth,” the release said.