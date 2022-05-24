Local News

FIREARMS, AND PROHIBITED DEVICES FOUND AT LANGDON RESIDENCE

13 hours ago
rcmp squad car

Strathmore RCMP are continuing to investigate the matter.

A Strathmore RCMP search warrant yielded guns and prohibited devices at Langdon residence.

On May 7, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Strathmore Detachment General Investigation Section (GIS), Emergency Response Team, and a Police Service Dog executed a search warrant on Dead Horse Road. 

A male and female were arrested and taken into custody. The search yielded firearms, prohibited devices, ammunition, and a small amount of what is believed to be illicit Cannabis, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

The female was arrested and released to appear in provincial court at a later date with charges. 

The male, a 46-year-old Langdon resident was held for a hearing and remanded into custody on 27 new charges, the release said.

He is prohibited from possessing firearms and was in contravention of several release conditions stemming from another police matter. 

The charges included unlawful possession of a firearm X2, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and ammunition in contravention of a prohibition order X3, unsafe storage of a firearm X2, possession of a prohibited device X7, fail to comply with a condition of a release order X11, and possession of illicit Cannabis.

“This investigation has been ongoing for some time culminating with the search executed at a Langdon residence and arrest of persons who posed a risk to our communities. The resources and units brought to bear in the execution of this search and throughout the investigation is an example of our commitment to promote and maintain safe communities,” Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said. 

