Gleichen RCMP advise of heavy police presence on Highway 1

The Gleichen RCMP advised motorists there was a heavy police presence on Highway 1 on Oct. 9.

On Highway 1 between Highway 56 and Range Road 202, RCMP closed the road due to a police incident.

There was heavy police presence until the matter was resolved, and RCMP asked motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

RCMP advised the area was being contained, and that there was no risk to the public.

On Oct. 10, the road was reopened.

One adult male was taken into custody, charges are pending at this time.

There are no reported injuries.