Harvest showing above-average yields

Alberta’s final Crop Report indicated this year’s harvest yielded about 10 per cent above the five-year average.

The quality for hard red spring wheat, canola and dry peas were above the five-year averages, while durum wheat and oats were lower, and malt and feed barley were on par with the five-year average, a government of Alberta media release said.

“The south region had the highest yields at 18 per cent above the five-year average,” the release said.

Farmers throughout the province were up to three weeks ahead in harvesting progress for the second year, with about 99 per cent of crops harvested by early October.

Although soil moisture declined in the late summer and fall, it’s anticipated that the soil moisture reserve and surface water supplies will increase before the 2023 growing season, the release said.

“Alberta’s producers have faced a number of challenges over the years, but through their hard work and dedication, continue to show the immense value of the agriculture sector and the contributions this industry makes to our economy and communities,” Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner said.

The Agriculture Financial Services Corporation is continuing to provide business risk management tools to producers facing challenging conditions, such as dry growing conditions, and rising costs.