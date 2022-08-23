Johnny Summers bringing jazz to Chestermere Lake

The City of Chestermere is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a summertime jazz music performance in the park.

Johnny Summers and his 10-piece jazz band is set to perform a free concert at John Peake Park on Aug. 26.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring a chair or a picnic blanket, grab dinner or ice cream from the food trucks that will be on-site and take in the show, and the lakeshore views.

“Come down for a fantastic, local evening in the park,” communications manager Melinda Lundy said.

Summers is a vocalist, trumpeter, arranger and composer. He has worked with award-winning artists including Ellis Marsalis, Tommy Banks, Patrick Stewart, the Temptations, Franki Valli and Maria Schneider, Lundy said.

Summers has toured internationally, and is the recipient of 13 Global Music Awards, two Gospel Music Awards and numerous nominations, and is the director of the Calgary Jazz Orchestra.

Baker’s Dozen, his seventh studio album debuted at number 25 on the Jazz Charts and has won three

Global Music Awards for Best Instrumentalist, Best Album and Best Group.